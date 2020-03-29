Children’s hospice launches campaign to raise vital funds for families

A number of the charity's fundraising events have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Colin Rayner

A children’s hospice has launched a fundraising appeal to help families who rely on the charity’s support.

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) has had to cancel or postpone many of its fundraising events over the next couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is looking for alternative ways to find the £11million it needs to keep its three hospices running.

The charity, which has once hospice at Charlton Farm in Wraxall, iss asking everyone to ‘Be Incredible’ and do ‘whatever they can, however they can’ to help local children and local families who rely on the charity.

Director of fundraising, Paul Courtney, said: “These are uncertain times for everyone but we have been buoyed by the many messages of goodwill and offers of help that we have received from our wonderful supporters.

“Many have had fundraising events cancelled but are passionate about wanting to stand with families who need our love and generosity now more than ever.

“They have been incredible and have inspired a new fundraising campaign for the charity – Be Incredible.”

Paul said supporters were busy organising virtual fundraising events in their homes, from online quizzes to fun, sponsored stay-at-home challenges. Others are donating money saved from abandoned daily routines, such as buying their morning coffee on the way into work.

The charity’s new Facebook Group, ‘Be Incredible with Children’s Hospice South West’, gained nearly 400 members in the first 24 hours after its launch this week, with many supporters sharing fundraising ideas, as well as tips on keeping safe and looking after their mental wellbeing and physical health while they are self-isolating.

Paul added: “We’re asking people to Be Incredible and do whatever they can, however they can, to help children with life-limiting conditions and their families make the most of short and precious lives at our Little Harbour, Little Bridge House and Charlton Farm children’s hospices.

The charity has closed its charity shops and has also made the difficult decision to limit hospice stays to end-of-life care and emergency care only. All routine respite stays have been cancelled and care teams are continuing to support families over the phone.

To make a donation to CHSW, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/beincredible and search for ‘Be Incredible with Children’s Hospice South West’ on Facebook or visit www.facebook.com/groups/512545349407164/