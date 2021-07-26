News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Portishead nursery children say bonjour to all things French

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:47 PM July 26, 2021   
Portishead nursery children celebrating Bastille Day.

Profiteroles, onions, berets and flags helped children at The Nursery in Portishead mark an important day on the French calendar. 

The children dressed in red, white and blue and even learned a French song in time for Bastille Day on July 14. 

Portishead nursery children celebrating Bastille Day.

Jackie Hardie, owner of The Nursery in Combe Road, said: “Bastille Day gave us another great learning opportunity and the children really enjoyed finding out more about the French language, flag, culture and food.

"They also thought about how we might get to France and how long it would take to get there. We all had lots of fun and the food was delicious.” 

Bastille Day is the National Day of France that marks the storming of the Bastille, a turning point in the French Revolution. 

