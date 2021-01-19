Hospice launches business club to raise £30k for charity

Published: 12:00 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 1:02 PM January 19, 2021

The CHSW Business Club has been set up with the aim of recruiting 100 businesses in 2021, which could see £30,000 being raised for the charity. - Credit: Archant

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) has launched a new initiative for companies based across the South West – the CHSW Business Club.

The charity is encouraging others to join with them to show their support for the hospice's work with local children and families in what is its milestone 30th anniversary year.

Several businesses based in North Somerset have kick-started the club by becoming founding members. These include Moon Executive Search, in Pill, Triangle Networks, in Clevedon, and Wise Coaching, in Nailsea.

The CHSW Business Club has been set up with the aim of recruiting 100 businesses in 2021, each paying £300 for their membership, which could see £30,000 being raised for the charity in its 30th year.

Paul Courtney, director of fundraising at CHSW, said: “We’re urging companies to stand with local children and families and help us raise £30,000 which could pay for 1,500 hours of care.

"Whether it be providing home visits, virtual therapy sessions, or end-of-life care in one of our hospices, you’ll be helping to make a difference to families who need us now more than ever.”

There are a range of benefits to joining the CHSW Business Club including building connections, raising awareness of your business and, crucially, helping make a difference to local children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Moon Executive Search is proud to be one of the business club’s founding members.

David Masson, marketing executive at the company, said: “We are thrilled to be named as a founding member of the CHSW Business Club.

"The incredible, all-encompassing support that the charity gives to the children and their families is humbling, and we are proud to support their mission.”

Since the founding of the charity in 1991, CHSW now has three children’s hospices in the South West: Little Bridge House in North Devon, Charlton Farm in Wraxall, and Little Harbour in Cornwall. The hospice teams provide vital care to more than 500 children with life-limiting illnesses and offer much-needed support to families.

To find out more about joining the CHSW Business Club, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/businessclub or call Amanda Gallagher, CHSW corporate fundraiser, on 01275 866600.