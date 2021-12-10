News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Childminding group enjoys first day out since pandemic

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:03 PM December 10, 2021
Clevedon childminders visited Noah's Ark

Clevedon childminders visited Noah's Ark. - Credit: Emma Bryant

Kids from the Clevedon Childminder Group braced the stormy weather to visit a zoo on December 7.

A group of 22 children explored the grounds of Noah's Ark Farm in Wraxall, to grow their personal development.

Children got to learn first-hand about animals and how to protect them in the natural world.

One of the childminders who organised the fun day out was Nicky Harper, she said the activity was a great way for children to experience everything nature has to offer.

Clevdon childminding group

The kids got to see the animals close up. - Credit: Emma Bryant

She said: "Children were excited to see both the small and large animals and were keen to talk about what they could see.

"This was our first trip since the start of the pandemic and to see all the children spending time talking to one another and building new friendships was great to see.

"We finished the day off singing Christmas carols before heading home."

