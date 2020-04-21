Schoolgirl’s letter lifts spirits at Portishead care home

Harbour Residential manager Samuel Okello with Graces letter.Picture: Harbour Residential Harbour Residential

Residents were ‘absolutely delighted’ to receive a letter from a schoolgirl at their care home in Portishead.

Grace wrote to Harbour Residential to share what she has been doing in isolation and asked how residents were feeling during lockdown.

She said she couldn’t ‘wait to see them’ after isolation rules were lifted and that she would write to them again.

Home Manager, Samuel Okello, said: “These past few weeks have been really challenging, but we are doing everything we can to ensure residents remain happy and comfortable, while being as safe as possible.

“We have implemented Skype facilities across the home, enabling residents to speak with their relatives on a daily basis, who have been sharing virtual messages informing their families and friends they are well.

“Acts of kindness such as Grace’s letter really brighten everyone’s day. Her words were so heart-warming.”