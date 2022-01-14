Work on new Cheddar pump track set to begin

Work will begin on the Cheddar pump track next week - Credit: Cheddar Parish Council

Work on a new 'pump' track in Cheddar us set to get underway next week.

On Monday (January 17), work will get started on the cycle track at the Sharpham Road playing fields.

The project is the vision of Ride Mendips, who first pitched the idea to the parish council in 2019.

Located close to the skate park, the pump track will provide more opportunities for skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes, which have become increasingly popular following British successes at the last Olympics, Cheddar Parish Council said.

Derek Bradley-Balmer, chairman, said: "Following delays, mainly due to suitability of location, it is fantastic to finally get this project started.

"It will be a great facility for the community, free for all to use, and we would like to congratulate Ride Mendips for all their work in planning and fundraising."

The parish council has appointed Bristol-based Architrail Velosolutions as principal contractor for the project, which is set to be finished in eight weeks.

Ride Mendips helped secure funding for the project through several grants including; British Cycling Places to Ride Fund, Thatchers Foundation, National Grid and Rotary Club of Mendip.

They have also raised money through their own fundraising events and Hanson UK will be donating the aggregate and asphalt.

Once completed, the pump track will be maintained by Cheddar Parish Council.