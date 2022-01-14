Charity wants local views on renewables in Congresbury and Puxton

The Centre for Sustainable Energy wants to hear the views of Congresbury and Puxton residents. - Credit: iStock

Residents in Congresbury and Puxton are being asked to give their views on renewable energy sources in the area.

A charity working to tackle climate change will hold an all-day workshop at Hewish & Puxton Village Hall, January 23, to discuss potential sites to harness wind and sun energy.

The charity will be working with North Somerset Council to help reach net zero carbon emissions by the year 2030.

The council wants to increase the amount of renewables whilst still having the backing from residents.

Type, scale and location of renewable energy will be discussed at the workshop, including how homes could be retrofitted to reduce energy use.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The workshop will help the council set planning policy the community is comfortable with, and has meaningfully influenced.

"The meeting is for everyone and you don’t need to know anything about renewable energy to come along."

To register your interest in the workshop, click here.