Donations of summer clothes wanted to support children's hospice

Published: 8:31 AM July 9, 2021

The Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) shops in Portishead and Nailsea are desperately in need of donations of summer clothes.

The shops have experienced a surge in demand for good quality second-hand clothing since reopening in April and staff are asking people to consider donating any unwanted items.

Ann Cox, manager of the Portishead High Street store, said: “We have been very busy since the easing of lockdown and while we have a great choice in store right now, we know we are going to need more summer clothing to meet the demand of the next few weeks.

“We think that because of the lockdown last summer, people didn’t refresh their wardrobe as much as normal. Then with lockdown in the early part of this year, they weren’t able to have a clear out and donate any preloved summer clothing.

“If anyone has any men’s or women’s clothing they no longer wear but would like to donate, please drop it off at the shop.”

“We have donation bags at the shop if needed and suggest people phone ahead if they are planning to make a special trip or donating a lot of stock."

Everything sold in the shop helps CHSW provide vital care to local children with life-limiting conditions and their families. The charity’s three hospices – including Charlton Farm in Wraxall – rely almost entirely on voluntary donations.

The hospices have remained open during the pandemic for emergency and end-of-life care and care teams have extended their lifeline support by visiting families in their own homes.

Ann added: “Every item donated and every item sold really does make a difference.

“And not only is it such a great way to support such a worthwhile cause, recycling unwanted clothes is a super way to help the planet.”

CHSW provides a range of free services for children with life-limiting conditions and their families including short breaks, specialist play, music therapy, activities for siblings, palliative and emergency care, end of life care, bereavement support and specialist medical care - all available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For more information, call the Portishead shop on 01275 218483, or the Nailsea store on 01275 853261, or log on to www.chsw.org.uk/shop