Neonatal animation shortlisted for award

A charity's film to help parents with babies staying in neonatal wards has been shortlisted for an award.

The NICU Foundation, which was set up by Charley Maher from Failand, created an animation to support new parents whose babies have been admitted to neonatal intensive care units.

Charley set up the charity with her husband Lee Maher in 2014 following the birth of their son Harrison when he was just 29 weeks old.

The charity raises money for neonatal units and the aim of the video is to help alleviate any fears parents may have when their babies are admitted to the wards.

Charley, chair of trustees, said she is thrilled the film has been shortlisted. She added: "We couldn't have created this much needed resource without the fundraising taking place by many generous people across the country, many of whom have experienced time in a Neonatal Unit and we're very excited to have been shortlisted alongside some amazing charities."

The winners of the Charity Film Awards will be announced in the spring.