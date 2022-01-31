Charity funds raised by family pub

A Tickenham pub has raised £400 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The Star Inn pub held a raffle, firework display and drag night to raise funds.

Manager of the Star Inn, Gabby Maddocks, presented the funds to CHSW area fundraiser, Emma Parker.

Sarah said: “'We thoroughly enjoyed both our bonfire night and raffle raising money for such a brilliant local cause and we look forward to holding future events.

"We would like to thank all of the great local businesses that donated prizes and fireworks which helped to make this happen.”

Emma added: “The last couple of years have not been easy, particularly so for pubs, so we are very grateful that despite this the team have continued to support CHSW and raised such a wonderful amount.

"It will help us to continue to care for many local families who need respite, end of life and bereavement support.

"We’d like to thank all the Star Inn team and their customers who generously donated.”