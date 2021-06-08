Do you recognise this man?

Published: 1:36 PM June 8, 2021

Police want to speak to this man about a theft from a leisure club changing room in Long Ashton. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the theft of bank cards, a Rolex watch and driving licence from a leisure club changing room in Long Ashton.

Police want to speak to this man about a theft from a leisure club changing room in Long Ashton. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the victim was at David Lloyd Leisure Club, in Ashton Road, when the items were stolen from a changing room. The incident happened on April 25 sometime between 1pm-3pm.

Police want to speak to this man about a theft from a leisure club changing room in Long Ashton. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The card was then fraudulently used at stores in Bedminster in Bristol.

The man in the images is described as white, bald, about 6ft, and of large build.

Police want to speak to this man about a theft from a leisure club changing room in Long Ashton. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary



If you know who this man is, or have information which could assist the police investigation, people are being urged to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221088773.