North Somerset Times

Do you recognise this man?

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:36 PM June 8, 2021   
Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the theft of bank cards, a Rolex watch and driving licence from a leisure club changing room in Long Ashton.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the victim was at David Lloyd Leisure Club, in Ashton Road, when the items were stolen from a changing room. The incident happened on April 25 sometime between 1pm-3pm.

The card was then fraudulently used at stores in Bedminster in Bristol.

The man in the images is described as white, bald, about 6ft, and of large build.

If you know who this man is, or have information which could assist the police investigation, people are being urged to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221088773.

