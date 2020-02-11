Advanced search

Cash and jewellery stolen in house raid

PUBLISHED: 10:36 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 11 February 2020

A home in Newfoundland Way was broken into on Thursday.Picture: Google Street View

Jewellery and cash have been stolen from a Portishead home during the middle of the day.

The break-in took place on Thursday in Newfoundland Way between 11.20am-1.30pm, when the tenant was away from their home.

Police say the intruder forced entry into the house after they gained access through a rear side gate before they stole the items.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and is appealing for people to help with their enquiries.

Police would also like to hear from motorists who drove through the area at the time of the incident.

People with information can contact police through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or call 101 and quote reference number 5220030198.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005 55111 or report it online and quote the above reference number.

