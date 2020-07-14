Charity offers financial support grants for residents

Yatton United Charities is offering grants to those in Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton in financial need. PA Wire/PA Images

The small grants aim to help people of all ages in financial trouble.

Yatton United Charities is offering grants to those in need of financial support across Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton.

Grant applications are dealt with in September, with the application deadline closing on August 31.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The charity derives its income from rents on small parcels of local agricultural land.

“The income is small but we have previously helped people with utility bills and provided money for essential items such as washing machines.

“Also, students in further education have benefitted from grants for travel costs, books and equipment.

“The charity has also provided grants to people with learning difficulties. Previously we assisted with the contruction of a special room lighting as well as a tricycle for a young person to go off with the rest of the family and get some much needed fun exercise.”

Grants consist of amounts up to £100 and are considered throughout the year, not only in early September when trustees meet.

Application forms can be found by logging on to www.yatton-pc.gov.uk

For more information, email yattonunitedcharities@yahoo.com