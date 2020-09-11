Advanced search

Cash boost available for health and wellbeing groups in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 13:17 11 September 2020

Nailsea and District Community Transport has been awarded £4,700 to enable the charity to restart its shopping service.

Nailsea and District Community Transport has been awarded £4,700 to enable the charity to restart its shopping service.

More people in North Somerset could benefit from a share of a £100,000 cash boost available to health and wellbeing groups in the area.

Ben Hazeldine who set up the Jack Hazeldine Foundation using money from his grandfather's funeral collection. Picture: Jack Hazeldine FoundationBen Hazeldine who set up the Jack Hazeldine Foundation using money from his grandfather's funeral collection. Picture: Jack Hazeldine Foundation

The Quartet Community Foundation, set up after North Somerset Community Partnership folded earlier this year, has already awarded 12 grants to projects.

Charity spokeman, Julie Newman, said: “This new fund is investing money in projects to benefit people across North Somerset.”

Grants have been given to a number of groups including Clevedon YMCA which receieved £8,019 towards a family worker, while the Jack Hazeldine Foundation received £9,189 for a series of outdoor workshops for at-risk young people.

Funds were also awarded to Second Step Housing Association, the North Somerset Wellbeing Collective, Clevedon Aid and Theatre Orchard.

Nailsea and District Community Transport has been awarded £4,700 to enable the charity to restart its shopping service.

Groups can apply for a grant before October 8 by logging on to quartetcf.org.uk/grant-programmes/north-somerset-community-partnership-grant/

