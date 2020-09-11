Cash boost available for health and wellbeing groups in North Somerset
PUBLISHED: 13:17 11 September 2020
Archant
More people in North Somerset could benefit from a share of a £100,000 cash boost available to health and wellbeing groups in the area.
The Quartet Community Foundation, set up after North Somerset Community Partnership folded earlier this year, has already awarded 12 grants to projects.
Charity spokeman, Julie Newman, said: “This new fund is investing money in projects to benefit people across North Somerset.”
Grants have been given to a number of groups including Clevedon YMCA which receieved £8,019 towards a family worker, while the Jack Hazeldine Foundation received £9,189 for a series of outdoor workshops for at-risk young people.
Funds were also awarded to Second Step Housing Association, the North Somerset Wellbeing Collective, Clevedon Aid and Theatre Orchard.
Groups can apply for a grant before October 8 by logging on to quartetcf.org.uk/grant-programmes/north-somerset-community-partnership-grant/
