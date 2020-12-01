Actress urges people to get behind hospice appeal

Published: 11:30 AM December 1, 2020

An actress has urged people to dig deep and support a hospice during the winter period.

Caroline Quentin leant her support to St Peter’s Hospice’s When It Matters Most appeal, a year-long fundraising campaign to help the charity plug a £2million shortfall.

Mrs Quentin was voted out of the BBC television series Strictly Come Dancing on November 21.

She became a patron for the Room To Care appeal in 2017 and helped the charity raise £7million for an inpatient unit, which opened the following year.

She said: “As you know I’ve been a keen supporter of St Peter’s Hospice for a long time and because of Covid and going into the second lockdown the hospice is really struggling and having to close down beds.

“We are £2million short of what we need to keep the place running. Please can you keep giving to the wonderful St Peter’s Hospice, it is needed now more than ever.”

