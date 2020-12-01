Actress urges people to get behind hospice appeal
- Credit: St Peter's Hospice
An actress has urged people to dig deep and support a hospice during the winter period.
Caroline Quentin leant her support to St Peter’s Hospice’s When It Matters Most appeal, a year-long fundraising campaign to help the charity plug a £2million shortfall.
Mrs Quentin was voted out of the BBC television series Strictly Come Dancing on November 21.
She became a patron for the Room To Care appeal in 2017 and helped the charity raise £7million for an inpatient unit, which opened the following year.
She said: “As you know I’ve been a keen supporter of St Peter’s Hospice for a long time and because of Covid and going into the second lockdown the hospice is really struggling and having to close down beds.
“We are £2million short of what we need to keep the place running. Please can you keep giving to the wonderful St Peter’s Hospice, it is needed now more than ever.”
To donate money, click here.
