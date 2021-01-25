Caroline Goddard wins community hero competition

Published: 12:00 PM January 25, 2021

A Portishead businesswoman, mum and town councillor has been named the winner of a community hero competition.

Members of the public nominated Caroline Goddard in Tonic Hair and Beauty's search for a community hero after she shelved her own Christmas plans to cook meals for more than 250 people.

She is now looking forward to a pampering day at the Portishead salon as soon as non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen.

Caroline said: “I had no idea anyone had nominated me for this award and so I was absolutely thrilled to be offered a pamper package and some me time to enjoy in the not too distant future. I’m chuffed to bits.”

Community hero Caroline Goddard (centre) with Simone (left) and Nadine (right). - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Nadine Johnson, who owns Tonic with her sister Simone Williams, said: “We wanted to spread a little joy in these difficult times so offered some free health and beauty treatments for someone who had gone the extra mile during the pandemic.

"We had hundreds of nomination and lots of very worthy causes but this one stood out because this very busy lady decided to put her own needs aside this Christmas to help others.”

Caroline recruited her teenage daughter and a large group of friends to cook Christmas dinners for local residents living alone.

A shout-out on social media led to numerous donations and offers of help and what started as a small local project grew to supplying gifts and Christmas dinners for 265 people across the region.

Caroline added: “We ended up providing meals and gifts for 70 local residents, 50 for the Somewhere To Go Project in Weston, 20 went to a mum and child initiative in Bristol and 125 to homeless projects across Bristol and North Somerset.

"It was a huge team effort that in the end was also supported by local businesses.”

Tonic also awarded three runners up beauty product goody bags.

Simone said: “There were so many lovely stories we would have liked to give every nominee a prize, however, in the end, we managed to narrow it down and Jazz, Heather Wilmot and Emma Blackmore were all given a bit of pampering to enjoy at home.”