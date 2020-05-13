Advanced search

Art project aids care home residents’ mental health

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 May 2020

Caring hands supports the mental health of Harbour Residential residents.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Caring hands supports the mental health of Harbour Residential residents.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Harbour Residential Care Centre

A Portishead care home has been encouraging its residents to express how they feel through art.

Caring hands supports the mental health of Harbour Residential residents.Picture: Harbour Residential Care CentreCaring hands supports the mental health of Harbour Residential residents.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Harbour Residential Care Centre, in Harbour Road, is giving residents one-to-one hand painting sessions to keep them safe, happy and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project, led by unit manager Eva Healova and care assistant Lezette Navri, also promotes the importance of hand-washing at the home.

Eva said: “We wanted to provide our residents with a coping mechanism that is both fun and educational, and our Caring Hands project does that and more. We have already seen changes in residents’ state of mind as a result of this initiative.”

Caring hands supports the mental health of Harbour Residential residents.Picture: Harbour Residential Care CentreCaring hands supports the mental health of Harbour Residential residents.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Home manager Samuel Okello said the project is also providing its staff with a new way to support residents with cognitive impairments and complex needs.

He said continuing to provide high-quality care during the pandemic remains a top priority.

Caring hands supports the mental health of Harbour Residential residents.Picture: Harbour Residential Care CentreCaring hands supports the mental health of Harbour Residential residents.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man charged with drink-driving in Clevedon

Police appeal for information after supermarket thefts

Do you recognise this woman? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Plans submitted to build second school site in Clevedon

Children and adults protested against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man charged with drink-driving in Clevedon

Police appeal for information after supermarket thefts

Do you recognise this woman? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Plans submitted to build second school site in Clevedon

Children and adults protested against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Clevedon AC members enjoy swift virtual relay race

Clevedon AC members face the camera at their latest virtual relay race

Man pleads guilty to making threat to kill while brandishing meat cleaver

Katy raises funds for NHS through coronavirus poem after birth of twin boys

Katy Thomas and her twin boys, Evan and Elis.Picture: Katy Thomas

Council urge visitors to ‘please stay away’ as lockdown restrictions eased

North Somerset Council are urging visitors to stay away following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Drive 24