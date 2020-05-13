Art project aids care home residents’ mental health
PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 May 2020
Harbour Residential Care Centre
A Portishead care home has been encouraging its residents to express how they feel through art.
Harbour Residential Care Centre, in Harbour Road, is giving residents one-to-one hand painting sessions to keep them safe, happy and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The project, led by unit manager Eva Healova and care assistant Lezette Navri, also promotes the importance of hand-washing at the home.
Eva said: “We wanted to provide our residents with a coping mechanism that is both fun and educational, and our Caring Hands project does that and more. We have already seen changes in residents’ state of mind as a result of this initiative.”
Home manager Samuel Okello said the project is also providing its staff with a new way to support residents with cognitive impairments and complex needs.
He said continuing to provide high-quality care during the pandemic remains a top priority.
