Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods
PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 February 2020
Archant
A carer and his friend could become homeless next week as they are due to be evicted from their makeshift cabin in the woods.
Jordan Lawton, aged 25, and Tania Harvey, aged 32, live in a homemade cabin on the Strawberry Line near Yatton Railway Station, but they have been told they will be served with an eviction notice by North Somerset Council next week.
The pair sought help from North Somerset Council when they were evicted from their privately-owned flat last July.
The authority found them accommodation in Weston in Ashcombe Road, but Jordan felt uncomfortable living there due to a recent family tragedy in the area.
They have lived in the cabin for around nine months and would like to thank villagers in Yatton for their support since they arrived.
Jordan said: "We have been told by a housing officer at North Somerset that we're due to get an eviction notice in the next week.
"We've built something in the woods just to survive, and I made the cabin in two weeks.
"It's built from two sheds which people donated for us so that we would have somewhere to stay - I was living in a trailer tent beforehand.
"We were evicted from our home in Graham Road, in Weston, by a private landlord in July.
"The council and YMCA then found us a place to live in Ashcombe Road, where I don't feel safe living for personal reasons. I'd rather live in the cabin than in that road.
"North Somerset Council now says it now has no duty of care to look after us.
"Tania has been left in this situation, it's beyond belief."
Jordan says he has mental health issues and Tania has learning difficulties and problems with her legs.
He says he has stuck by Tania to help her 'as much as possible'.
Jordan continued: "People living in Yatton have been very helpful, they have given us clothes, food and water, and they are happy we are here.
"The Strawberry Line Café offers us free cups of tea and coffee as well when we pop in.
"They are all wonderful people, and I'm quite taken aback by their generosity."
North Somerset Council says any accommodation offered to people is inspected by its private rent housing team to ensure it is of an 'acceptable standard'.