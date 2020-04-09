Care home manager praises ‘fantastic’ staff after ‘good’ rating

The securely-gated care home has received a 'Good' CQC rating. Archant

A North Somerset care home which had an inspection a week before Government lockdown has been given a ‘good’ rating.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alvony House Residential Care Home, in Clevedon, received the rating following visits from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on March 5-6.

The home accommodates up to 28 people but at the time of inspection there was 21 residents.

The report published on April 4 states: “People were happy and staff felt it was a nice place to work. Medicines were administered when required and records were accurate and up to date.

“People’s care plans contained risk assessments. People were supported by enough staff to meet their individual needs.

“Staff received training to ensure they had the skills and competency to undertake their roles. Staff received supervision and an annual appraisal, and all felt well supported.

“People had their nutritional needs met and care plans confirmed people’s dietary likes and dislikes.

“People’s views were sought including where they spent their time throughout the day.

“People were supported by staff who were kind and caring and who knew them well.

“Care plans contained important information relating to the person’s routine and their goals and aspirations.”

The care home had previously achieved a ‘requires improvement’ rating in March 2019. The manager Veronica Rendall admitted the new venture of building Angelica Court took her attention away from the care home.

She has now has praised all the staff working at the home following the rating, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Veronica said: “I want to share this achievement with the entire care team, they are all truly fantastic and they know that we value every one of them.

“We have never used an agency in the entire time of running the care home, the dedication and care that our carers show is truly amazing, I could not be prouder.

“At a very unnerving time with the coronavirus, all care homes are working very hard to keep their clients safe and it is times like this that show how important our staff are to us.

“We have even had a retired carer get in touch to offer her services should we need it, now that speaks volumes.”