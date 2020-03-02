Clevedon club donates hundreds of pounds to care home

Clevedon Lions donated £400 to the day centre Archant

Clevedon Lions Club has donated hundreds of pounds raised during Christmas to a care home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elm View Day Centre, in Moor Lane, received £400 from the Tree of Light celebration in a bid to support activities held there.

During the celebration, people place a star on a Christmas tree in memory of a loved one who has passed away.

The money will be used to fund the purchase of a new iPad, as well as a new microphone so customers visiting the scheme can take part in the sing-along and learn to use technology.

Care coordinator Maddy Norman said: "We're really grateful to the Lions for this generous donation.

"It's great to be able to offer our day visitors access to iPads on which they can play games which support sensory development.

"The donation is greatly welcomed, and I know our customers really value the time they spend at the centre."