Advanced search

‘Horrific’ car fire destroys vehicles in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:23 23 July 2020

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

Archant

A mother says words ‘cannot describe’ the ‘horrendous’ car fire she and her family woke up to in the early hours of the morning on July 16.

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire StationThe car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

Leanne Truckle said her daughter’s screams woke her up to watch the family’s black BMW 5 Series go up in flames outside of their home in Clevedon at around 12.30am.

Concerned for her daughter and disabled son’s safety and worried about the blaze spreading to the house, Leanne rang the fire service, which advised the family of three to stay indoors.

The fire damaged two other vehicles in Hillview Avenue and the incident is being treated as criminal damage by police.

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire StationThe car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

Leanne said: “It was horrific. My daughter was screaming that the car was on fire in the middle of the night. I got out of bed and I rang the fire brigade.

“The air bags were exploding and there was loads of banging. The fire crew was concerned for our safety, so we were asked to stay indoors.

“I was more worried about the car fire setting the fence alight which would catch fire to our house. It was scary and very frightening.

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire StationThe car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

“Two other cars were destroyed in the fire, my neighbour’s car and work van, both were a written off because of the fire damage.

“Words can’t really describe it. I do my best to try and protect the kids in that situation. It’s just been horrendous.”

Leanne added that her neighbours have been ‘absolutely amazing’ and ‘so understanding’.

The family discovered their BMW 5 series on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Joe PenfoldThe family discovered their BMW 5 series on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Joe Penfold

The family is now asking witnesses to come forward, especially those with any CCTV evidence to give to police.

A police spokesman said: “Officers responded to a report of a parked vehicle on fire at Hillview Avenue, in Clevedon, at about 12.45am on July 16.

“Avon Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene. The vehicle, a black BMW X5, received extensive damage and was later recovered from the scene. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The family discovered their BMW 5 series on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Joe PenfoldThe family discovered their BMW 5 series on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Joe Penfold

“This incident is being treated as criminal damage and enquiries are ongoing. We’d ask anyone with information that could help with our inquiry to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 5220157181.”

A spokesman at Clevedon Fire Station said the car was ‘well alight’ on arrival and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The family discovered their BMW 5 series on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Joe PenfoldThe family discovered their BMW 5 series on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Joe Penfold

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

‘Horrific’ car fire destroys vehicles in Clevedon

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

‘Horrific’ car fire destroys vehicles in Clevedon

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon pick up first win of the season by five-wicket over Winterbourne

Clevedon's James Regan takes a sensational diving catch off the bowling of Matt Carpenter. Picture: Jason Crane

Wellbeing team’s online art show to be shared on social media

Volunteers at Second Step. Picture: Mark Simmons

Al fresco dining for towns to launch this weekend

Portishead Precinct, resurfacing work finished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Horrific’ car fire destroys vehicles in Clevedon

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

Fishy goings-on at Clevedon skate park

Fish graffitti at Clevedon skate park inspires now look for the site