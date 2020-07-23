‘Horrific’ car fire destroys vehicles in Clevedon

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station Archant

A mother says words ‘cannot describe’ the ‘horrendous’ car fire she and her family woke up to in the early hours of the morning on July 16.

Leanne Truckle said her daughter’s screams woke her up to watch the family’s black BMW 5 Series go up in flames outside of their home in Clevedon at around 12.30am.

Concerned for her daughter and disabled son’s safety and worried about the blaze spreading to the house, Leanne rang the fire service, which advised the family of three to stay indoors.

The fire damaged two other vehicles in Hillview Avenue and the incident is being treated as criminal damage by police.

Leanne said: “It was horrific. My daughter was screaming that the car was on fire in the middle of the night. I got out of bed and I rang the fire brigade.

“The air bags were exploding and there was loads of banging. The fire crew was concerned for our safety, so we were asked to stay indoors.

“I was more worried about the car fire setting the fence alight which would catch fire to our house. It was scary and very frightening.

“Two other cars were destroyed in the fire, my neighbour’s car and work van, both were a written off because of the fire damage.

“Words can’t really describe it. I do my best to try and protect the kids in that situation. It’s just been horrendous.”

Leanne added that her neighbours have been ‘absolutely amazing’ and ‘so understanding’.

The family is now asking witnesses to come forward, especially those with any CCTV evidence to give to police.

A police spokesman said: “Officers responded to a report of a parked vehicle on fire at Hillview Avenue, in Clevedon, at about 12.45am on July 16.

“Avon Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene. The vehicle, a black BMW X5, received extensive damage and was later recovered from the scene. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“This incident is being treated as criminal damage and enquiries are ongoing. We’d ask anyone with information that could help with our inquiry to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 5220157181.”

A spokesman at Clevedon Fire Station said the car was ‘well alight’ on arrival and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

