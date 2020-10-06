Appeal to trace victim after car attacked with baseball bat
PUBLISHED: 14:49 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 06 October 2020
Police have launched an appeal to trace the victim of an incident in which a car was kicked and hit with a baseball bat at a service station near Portishead.
The incident happened in the queue for the fuel pumps at Gordano Services, at junction 19 of the M5, on August 7 at about 1.45pm.
Witnesses reported seeing a man attack a green Nissan, kicking and hitting it with a baseball bat.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary has been unable to trace the driver of the car.
Police are asking the driver, or anyone who knows them, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 5220177272.
