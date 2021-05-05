LOCAL ELECTIONS: Who you can vote for in the by-election tomorrow

Published: 6:22 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 6:31 PM May 5, 2021

As people in the area prepare to go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday), here is a list of everyone standing for the Portishead and Weston-in-Gordano by-elections.

People can elect a district councillor for Portishead East, as well as a parish councillor for both Portishead East Ward and Weston-in-Gordano Parish Council. Residents will also be able to vote for a new Police and Crime Commissioner at the polling booths.

The candidates running for Portishead East district councillor are:

. Sophie Davies – Labour Party

. Caroline Goddard – Portishead Independents

. David Oyns – Conservative Party

. Paul Welton – Liberal Democrats

A poll for the election of district councillor for Portishead East will be held tomorrow in the sports hall at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre, in Harbour Road, from 7am to 10pm.

The candidates running for Portishead East Ward parish councillor are:

. Sophie Davies – Labour Party

. Tina Mason – Portishead Independents

. Debbie Webb – Conservative Party

. Paul Welton – Liberal Democrats

The candidates running for Weston-in-Gordano parish councillor are:

. Ian Holding

. Becky Stubbs

The poll will take place in the village hall, Weston-In-Gordano, in Clevedon Road, from 7am to 10pm.

Polling stations in both Portishead and Weston-in-Gordano will have safety precautions in place in line with the latest Covid guidance.