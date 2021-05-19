Cancer Café to meet in Nailsea
- Credit: Nailsea Town Council
A support group for people affected by cancer is resuming meetings in Nailsea this week.
Your Cancer Café has been meeting online or in one-to-one support sessions during the lockdown, but members are ready to open again on Thursday (May 20).
The group meets every third Thursday of the month at Number 65 High Street.
Jo Hopkinson, who runs the group, said: "We are a mutually supportive group who meet in a relaxed and casual environment where people can meet others who have been affected by cancer.
"We welcome anyone who is going through treatment or may have finished treatment and their family and friends. Talking about shared experiences is of great support ."
The meetings are free and include cake and refreshments. Complimentary therapies and art activities are also offered on a number of occasions.
The group is currently looking for volunteers, and anyone who can offer a complimentary therapy.
For more information, email cancercafe@mail.co.uk or follow Your Cancer Café on Facebook.
