News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Cancer Café to meet in Nailsea

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM May 19, 2021   
Cllr James Tonkin and Cllr Jo Hopkinson

Cllr James Tonkin and Cllr Jo Hopkinson will hold a drop-in session this Saturday. - Credit: Nailsea Town Council

A support group for people affected by cancer is resuming meetings in Nailsea this week.

Your Cancer Café has been meeting online or in one-to-one support sessions during the lockdown, but members are ready to open again on Thursday (May 20).

The group meets every third Thursday of the month at Number 65 High Street.

More: Cancer café to offer support for patients in Nailsea.

Jo Hopkinson, who runs the group, said: "We are a mutually supportive group who meet in a relaxed and casual environment where people can meet others who have been affected by cancer.

"We welcome anyone who is going through treatment or may have finished treatment and their family and friends. Talking about shared experiences is of great support ."

The meetings are free and include cake and refreshments. Complimentary therapies and art activities are also offered on a number of occasions.

The group is currently looking for volunteers, and anyone who can offer a complimentary therapy.

For more information, email cancercafe@mail.co.uk or follow Your Cancer Café on Facebook.

Most Read

  1. 1 Patients in North Somerset to benefit from GP practices working together
  2. 2 Theatre group to host dance walks by the sea 
  3. 3 New crossing to improve safety on Festival Way cycle path
  1. 4 Family delighted as Clevedon Cobra given permanent home
  2. 5 New chief constable will "exude leadership and command", says new PCC
  3. 6 Council urges caution as lockdown restrictions ease
  4. 7 Seed swap launched in Nailsea
  5. 8 THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
  6. 9 Charlie Rich: Ashton & Backwell United name Rich as Stuart Jones' replacement
  7. 10 May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works
Nailsea News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Front of the Bryant Home in Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall, which is an L-shaped property with slanted gabled roof.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside

Report By Karen Richards

person
Portishead HQ of the Avon Fire and Rescue Service and Avon and Somerset Police.

Chief constable's bid to overturn ruling on PC's racist language dismissed

Stephen Sumner

person
James Packman at Holy Trinity Church in Nailsea

Lockdown Easing

Nailsea church awarded grant for repairs and reopening

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Pier won the award for the third time.

‘Perfect tribute’ as Clevedon Pier named pier of the year

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon