Campaign for drink filling stations in Clevedon to cut out plastic waste

A Clevedon environment campaigning organisation is encouraging visitors and people living in the town to ditch the single-use plastic bottles in favour of reusable options.

Plastic Free Clevedon is supporting a refill initiative which is being coordinated by City To Sea - a plastic pollution campaigning organisation, with aims to cut down on plastic waste.

The emphasis is in providing filling stations where people can refill their bottles as they go.

There are already 18 refill stations in Clevedon, which includes businesses and community spaces, such as Marine Lake, Linden Lodge Dentists, Tudball Opticians, Clevedon Community Bookshop and several stations on the sea front, including in the Hill Road area and in the Triangle.

Plastic Free Clevedon’s community leader and refill champion for the town, Kerry Sheahan, said: “We have lots of places to refill here in Clevedon, from the seafront, to the Hill Road area and the Triangle, so you can be sure to get a refill wherever you need it.

“Just check the app to find your nearest Refill Station.

“And if you are a local business wanting to sign up, just drop us a message, we would love to hear from you. We can all join together.”

Plastic Free Clevedon is hoping more stations will become available as the campaign grows.

City To Sea said it has worked with experts to develop guidance for businesses to support them in safely accepting reusables, from coffee to water bottles.

A City To Sea spokesman said: “Refill works by connecting people looking for drinking water with thousands of refill stations across the UK via a free location-based app.

“Participating cafes, bars, restaurants, banks, galleries, museums and other businesses simply sign up to the app and put a sticker in their window – alerting passers-by that they’re welcome to come on in and fill up their bottle.”

The refill app is a nationwide service and is proving popular and has been downloaded more than 300,000 times.

There are now also nearly 30,000 refill stations across the UK, including in high street chains such as Costa Coffee.