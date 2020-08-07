Advanced search

Apeal for people to continue donating blood

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 August 2020

Blood bags type O negative

Blood bags type O negative

Archant

Blood donors in Clevedon who fit and healthy are being asked to continue giving as donation levels have dropped during the pandemic.

NHS Blood and Transplant says its stock levels are currently still good, due to cancelled hospital operations; and is appealing for people to book an appointment at the community centre in Princes Road.

Safety measures have been put in place and people will need to wear a face covering or mask, which shields their nose and mouth when donating. Only those with no risk factors will access the donation area.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesman said: “We need people to keep donating to make sure we can keep supplying the blood hospitals need in the coming weeks and months. We’re asking donors to follow the latest advice on our website and app and the advice from the Government.”

You can book an appointment by logging on to www.blood.co.uk or by calling 03001 232323.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Plans to cut car usage by 50,000 per year to bring down emissions

Council plans to cut traffic on North Somerset roads

Care centre seeks Government intervention after fight to access coronavirus tests

Dr Liam Fox will address the struggle to access Covid-19 tests with Matt Hancock.

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Plans to cut car usage by 50,000 per year to bring down emissions

Council plans to cut traffic on North Somerset roads

Care centre seeks Government intervention after fight to access coronavirus tests

Dr Liam Fox will address the struggle to access Covid-19 tests with Matt Hancock.

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Apeal for people to continue donating blood

Blood bags type O negative

England on the back foot at the end of a fascinating day of Test cricket

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Final call for entries to virtual flower show

Colin Griffin with prize winning vegetables and flowers from his allotment at last year's show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Sports Quiz header

Backwell charity worker publishes debut novel touching upon PTSD awareness

Tina M Edwards said times are changing but female writers still have less time to be creative.