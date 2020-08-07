Apeal for people to continue donating blood

Blood bags type O negative Archant

Blood donors in Clevedon who fit and healthy are being asked to continue giving as donation levels have dropped during the pandemic.

NHS Blood and Transplant says its stock levels are currently still good, due to cancelled hospital operations; and is appealing for people to book an appointment at the community centre in Princes Road.

Safety measures have been put in place and people will need to wear a face covering or mask, which shields their nose and mouth when donating. Only those with no risk factors will access the donation area.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesman said: “We need people to keep donating to make sure we can keep supplying the blood hospitals need in the coming weeks and months. We’re asking donors to follow the latest advice on our website and app and the advice from the Government.”

You can book an appointment by logging on to www.blood.co.uk or by calling 03001 232323.