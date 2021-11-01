Hospitality group completes gruelling ride for charity

Black and White Hospitality, which has its HQ at Cadbury House in Congresbury, have raised £30,000 for charity following a gruelling bike ride across the UK.

Starting from the firm’s Cadbury House hotel, the 40-strong group of riders and support crew headed through Bristol and north through a rain-soaked Gloucestershire before completing the 110 miles to Birmingham.

Day two saw the team head south from England’s second city across the rolling hills of Warwickshire before finishing the day in Oxford, adding another 90 miles to the total ridden.

With the forecast not looking favourable on day three, the group then set off west, across the Cotswolds completing the ride and another 90 plus miles from where they started at Cadbury House.

The money raised on this event will be split between three charities including PROPS – which provides opportunities and support for those with learning difficulties within the local community, Friends of Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre – which provides support for cancer patients and their families and the Black and White Foundation - which provides monetary grants to those in need within the hospitality industry.

This latest ride has now taken the total raised by the group to £300,000 following similar – but perhaps slightly more sunnier – rides from London to Paris, Amsterdam to Bristol and the mountains of Mallorca.

Shezan Aslam, director at Black and White and organiser of the ride said: “Once again everyone who took part excelled and pushed themselves to the limit. When you consider the inclement weather the team had to endure, this was arguably the most challenging ride we have taken part in.

“However, and despite the appalling weather conditions, the team always had at the back of their minds the reason why we were doing it.”

Nick Taplin, chief executive and chairman at Black and White Hospitality added: “We’re lucky enough to be able to take part in events like these, so to get a little wet and cold for a few hours each day is incomparable to what those people we’re helping have to put up with.

“I’d like to thank all those who took part and who raised such a phenomenal amount, especially when we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s also quite amazing to think how much in total the group has managed to raise over the years and is testament to the determination and tenacity of everyone who has taken part over the last five years or so.

“The money will now make a big difference to those who need it most and it was a pleasure to hand over the cheques.

“The plan now is to have a fallow year, but never say never.”