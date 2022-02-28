Cadbury House column: Don’t give up on exercise

Now that January is behind us and the days are slowly getting lighter many of us who set out in the New Year to get fitter, lose a few kilos or just wanted to just do a little more exercise are perhaps starting to wane in our motivation.

Over Christmas and into New Year, a lot of people would have had great intentions that ‘this was the year’, but four or five weeks in are already starting the find excuses not to go out for that run or head to the health club.

‘I don’t feel any fitter’, ‘I don’t seem to be losing any weight’, ‘I’m a bit bored of the same exercise routine’, are just a few of the reasons Jason Eaton, general manager at the club often hears as we head towards the Spring.

But the boss of the popular Congresbury-based health club says it’s normal for people to start losing a little motivation.

Jason said: “I completely understand that constantly motivating yourself to go for a run or take an aerobic class becomes a little tedious and wearisome, however I can’t stress enough that by doing exercise will make you feel a whole lot better.

“Stopping now doesn’t help with both physical and mental well-being either so it’s important to maintain some form of routine with regard to exercise. Otherwise, we’ll just spiral downwards making it tougher to pick ourselves back up.

“First and foremost, is don’t be too hard on yourself. A lot of people start off full of enthusiasm and have great ambitions but when after three to four weeks they don’t see immediate results, become a little demotivated.

“If you feel a little frustrated that nothing has changed, the main thing is not to give up. Remember, if you're burning more calories than you put in then things will change, albeit at a slower rate than you hoped, so make sure your targets are realistic ones.

“If you don’t feel like attending that class, then try and think back to why you started taking more exercise in the first place. That will hopefully provide the stimulation you need to get up off the sofa and go for that walk or run.

“And if you’re bored, then try something new. Here at theclub and spa, we have a wide-ranging number of classes while our team of fitness experts are on hand to help find you the ideal regime that suits you.

“One of the best bits of advice I always give is that small changes can have big benefits so you should never give up. Weight loss or being able to run a half marathon takes time, so be patient and keep going. You’ll definitely thank yourself in the long run.”

