Zero waste store commended in plastic free awards

Published: 2:01 PM July 5, 2021

A North Somerset store which encourages people to shop sustainably was named runner-up in the Surfers Against Sewage Plastic Free Awards.

Simply Green Zero Waste, which has stores in Portishead and Nailsea, was nominated by one if its customers for its commitment to reducing waste.

The shop offers plastic-free alternatives to items found in supermarkets. Customers can pop in with their empty containers and stock up on goods including cereals, nuts and seeds, oils, pulses and fruit and vegetables.

Bethan Walker with her award. - Credit: Bethan Walker

Owner Bethan Walker is ‘over the moon’ to have been nominated and enjoyed taking part in the virtual ceremony. She said: “We were so flattered to find out that one of our customers had nominated Simply Green for the Surfers Against Sewage Plastic Free Awards.

“The event was hosted digitally by environmental journalist and writer, Lucy Siegle. Everyone was sent a locked box, the code for which was revealed as the winners were announced, containing the trophies or shields. Even though we couldn't physically attend the awards, we had a lovely evening and it was great to see all of the other nominees and the inspiring work they are doing.”

The Plastic Free awards recognises champions from across the community who work to reduce plastic pollution.