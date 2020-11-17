Pubs and breweries running delivery and collection services during lockdown

Published: 6:00 PM November 17, 2020

Pubs and breweries across North Somerset are adapting their services as they continue to pull pints during the second lockdown.

Many establishments across the Times patch have set up delivery and collection services to ensure drinkers can support them in lockdown.

Clevedon Microbrewery is running daily deliveries from Wednesday to Sunday and pre-ordered collections from 4-7pm have resumed.

Throughout lockdown the brewery was able to continue brewing on a weekly basis and offer free delivery to customers in and around Clevedon, with its core range of real ales and stouts.

It has also teamed up with Ganley and Naish and delivers its range of ciders.

Takeaways must be pre-ordered and no one is permitted to enter its Tweed Road premises. Order by 4pm for same day delivery by logging on to www.clevedonbrewery.co.uk or by calling 07907 583415.

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Portishead Brewing Company has beers, pizzas, coffees and waffles available via delivery, collection and drive through from The Port Bar, in The Precinct.

Takeaway and collections are available from Tuesday to Friday from 9am to noon and 5-9pm, then from 9am-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Orders must be placed in advance on 07526 636167 or from its website at theportbar.uk.

Mark Ashman of Nailsea Micropub in Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Nailsea Micropub continues with its delivery and collection service.

A delivery or collection must be placed by phone or text on 07496 428350, or through email at nailseamicropub@yahoo.com or by messaging Nailsea Micropub's Facebook page.

Twisted Oak Brewery staff members. - Credit: NEILPHILLIPS

In Wrington, Twisted Oak Brewery has partnered with Made In North Somerset so drinkers can order its beers online.

Cases of 12 beers are available for delivery or collection. Orders can be placed at made.innorthsomerset.co.uk/#/shop/twisted-oak-brewery/boarding.

Twisted Oak is continuing to deliver fresh cask ale locally on a Friday with its Friday craft club.

Brewers pour a different beer every Friday and deliver it fresh ready for the weekend.

Delivery is only available to addresses in Wrington, Redhill, Langford, Churchill, Congresbury, Yatton, Kingston Seymour and Kenn.

To order email info@twistedoakbrewery.co.uk with your name, address and beer of choice by end of play on Thursday for delivery on Friday.