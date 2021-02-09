Village pub put on the market

Published: 12:17 PM February 9, 2021

A popular village pub and former wedding and events venue is up for sale.

Estate agents Savills has been instructed by Tavern Propco Ltd to market The White Hart, in Weston-in-Gordano, this week.

The White Hart in Weston-in-Gordano. - Credit: The White Hart

The pub is available on a new free of tie lease with freehold offers also considered.

The news comes after managers of the pub, husband-and-wife team Mike and Christine Yeatman, called time on running The White Hart in October.

Mike and Christine Yeatman. - Credit: The White Hart

The couple took over the derelict eatery, in Clevedon Road, in 2015 and invested £500,000 to transform it into a thriving business with a turnover of more than £1million.

Mike and Christine decided to close The White Hart after it lost 75 per cent of its takings from the wedding and events industries in 2020 as a direct result of the pandemic, which made the business ‘dependable’.

The White Hart when Mike and Christine took over the pub in 2015. - Credit: The White Hart

Director in the licensed leisure team at Savills Southampton, Chris Bickle, says: “As anticipation grows for the relaxing of restrictions placed on hospitably, the pent-up demand for events and function venues should bode well for The White Hart.

“The previous owners invested heavily in the infrastructure but regrettably were unable to survive as the pandemic closed the sector down.

“As a result, there is a good amount of infrastructure in place from which new business can develop.”

The White Hart attracted people from all over North Somerset and Bristol and is around 12 miles west of the city between Clevedon and Portishead.

The White Hart, in Weston in Gordano, food and drink festival in 2018. - Credit: Archant

It has hosted more than 150 weddings, 400 parties and welcomed 400,000 guests since 2015 as well as held popular food and drink festivals at the venue in Weston-in-Gordano over the years.

The semi-detached pub comprises ground floor bar and two private dining rooms on the first floor including one-bedroom staff accommodation with a kitchen and bathroom.

The White Hart is around 3,660 sq.ft and externally there is an extensive purpose-built area for hospitality, with outbuildings including a self-contained function room, bar serveries, events kitchen, performance space and takeaway retail.

The White Hart in Weston-in-Gordano hosted weddings for up to 250 people pre-Covid. - Credit: The White Hart

The pub sits within a plot of around 0.56 acres and there is car parking for 23 cars.