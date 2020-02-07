Business to support children's hospice

Amanda Gallagher with Sue and Mark Crawford at Children's Hospice South West. Archant

A Weston firm is supporting a children's hospice to enable it to continue its 'great work' supporting families.

Mark Crawford, managing director and founder of Officemark, has pledged to donate one per cent of the annual revenue to Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

Mark, whose business is based in Weston, said: "After being shown around Charlton Farm, it was immediately apparent how much effort, support and love all the staff give to the families from the day-to-day running of the charity, to the finer detail of personalising the bedrooms of each individual child and going the extra mile to make them feel at home.

"I would implore everyone to visit CHSW on one of their open days as it is very insightful and shows what great work the charity do.

"Officemark look forward to building a long-standing partnership with CHSW over the coming years."

The Wraxall hospice supports children with life-limiting conditions.