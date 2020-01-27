Telecomms company moves to Clevedon

Paul Astle in the new office in Clevedon Archant

A telecomms company has moved to Clevedon following a rebrand.

Bytes Digital, formerly known as Commsplus Mobile, used to be based in Weston, but it will now be based in Giselle Road.

The small business provides mobile phones to businesses, tariffs and broadband.

The company has provided 4G connectivity with construction companies, Prolectric and many others.

Managing director Paul Astle said he was excited about the rebrand.

He said: "I am very excited about Commsplus Mobile's rebrand to Bytes Digital.

"The rebrand reflects a change in the industry to cloud-based solutions, and we are very excited about what is to come.

"Please get in touch with my team to find out how Bytes Digital can help your business."

For more information, visit www.bytesdigital.co.uk or call 01275 867690