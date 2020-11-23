News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Salon raises nearly £300 to aid research into rare breast cancer

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:00 PM November 24, 2020   
Tonic receptionist Sam (left) presenting Heidi Loughlin with money raised for inflammatory breast cancer research

Tonic receptionist Sam (left) presenting Heidi Loughlin with money raised for inflammatory breast cancer research. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

A Portishead salon has collected around £280 towards research into the rare disease of inflammatory breast cancer (IBC).

Before the second national lockdown, clients of the Tonic Hair and Beauty House team were invited to hang a ribbon with their name on it to put on the salon’s pink tree of hope in exchange for a donation. 

Tonic decided to raise the funds after local mum, Heidi Loughlin, who was diagnosed with the condition in September 2015, said there is no funding available for research into IBC, which is a rare type of breast cancer that develops rapidly, making the affected breast red, swollen and tender.

Salon co-owner, Simone Williams, said the team was ‘over the moon’ to be able to present Heidi with the donation ahead of the recent lockdown and ‘can’t thank our clients enough’. 

Upon receiving the funds, Heidi said she is ‘so grateful’ for the ‘fantastic donation’ and thanks everyone 'from the bottom of my heart’.  

