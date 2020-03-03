Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday. Tracey Fowler

A coast and country store will open at a dairy farm in Clapton-in-Gordano this weekend.

Mother and daughter team Sally and Bex Letts will run The Country Cabin at Sperrings Equestrian, in Moor Lane, which holds its open day on Saturday.

The shop is adjacent to the family farm in Moor Lane, and the store marks its official opening on March 10.

The Country Cabin will sell animal feeds and country clothing, as well as artworks, gifts and soft furnishings, which will have either a country or a coastal theme.

Bex said: "This venture began because, like us, many people in the area with horses have to travel miles to buy their equestrian supplies.

"So, after some market research, we decided to help fill that gap and provide horse feed.

"However, the more research we did, the more needs and wants we came across, so we hope the store will now become a destination for pet owners and residents who are looking for something a little different.

"In addition to selling equestrian supplies like hay, dog, cat and hen feed, The Country Cabin will stock a range of gifts, soft furnishings and homewares.

"Throughout March, we will be offering free tea and coffee so people can come and browse the store and have a chat, which will help us with our research into what other products and services we should introduce at the cabin in the coming weeks."

Bex manages Sperrings Equestrian, which is situated at a 200-cow dairy farm, and also runs horse-riding events and clinics.

Sally said: "In this day and age, farms need to diversify, so we are always looking for opportunities to add new ventures that will benefit our community, which is very important to us.

"We are part of a working dairy farm and hope to introduce fresh eggs from the farm and homemade cakes at the store in the future."

The Country Cabin, in Moor Lane, will hold its open day on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Complimentary drinks and homemade cakes will be on offer to visitors on the day.

The store officially opens on March 10.

Opening hours are Tuesdays from 10am-6.30pm, Thursdays from 10am-6.30pm, Fridays from 10am-5pm, Saturdays from 9.30am-4pm and Sundays from 10am-12pm.