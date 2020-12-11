Street kitchen opens in Portishead High Street

Published: 12:33 PM December 11, 2020

A cocktails and tapas bar has opened a street kitchen in Portishead.

Venga, in Portishead High Street, has launched its new takeaway service on the front terrace, which is open from 3pm today (Friday) and into the weekend.

The bar has revamped its take-away menu and offers click-and-collect on its website, so people can beat the queues and order online.

Hot roast chestnuts, mulled wine and cinnamon churros are a few of the festive treats to take-away at the street kitchen and a wide range of foods from Spain and South America is also on the menu.

People can order Mahon cheese-loaded beef dogs and homemade burgers served with truffle mushrooms and manchego cheese fries, cooked over lava rocks on the terrace.

Also available is South American fried-chicken with Venga’s signature Sunday gravy, festive paella and a Christmas Banquet in a box is available to order for when the family gets together at home.

The street kitchen is open from 3pm today and tomorrow (Saturday) this weekend and next, which will continue its popular Spanish Sunday lunches from noon every Sunday.