Shoe shop undergoes deep clean and reveals reopening date after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

SoleLution Archant

A Portishead shoe store has undergone a deep clean after one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tanya Marriott of SoleLution in Portishead High Street. Picture: Tracey Fowler Tanya Marriott of SoleLution in Portishead High Street. Picture: Tracey Fowler

SoleLution, in High Street, went ‘above and beyond’ Government and Public Health England guidelines to protect people from the virus and has temporarily closed its doors to the public.

Owner, Tanya Marriott, said: “I can’t believe this has happened to us as the whole team at SoleLution went above and beyond Government guidelines with our Covid-secure policies and procedures, it just goes to show how canny this virus is.

“I feel devastated that despite taking every single precaution possible a member of staff has tested positive. I am pleased to say our team member is only showing mild symptoms and we wish her a speedy recovery.”

MORE: Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at high street store

The shoe shop has had Covid-secure measures in place since it reopened in June, to help ensure customer and staff safety.

Shopping by appointment has been encouraged and staff members have marshalled the door to control the number of customers permitted in the shop at any one time.

Robust hygiene measures have included hand-washing, face masks for all staff and customers, sanitiser and strict regular cleaning procedures throughout the store.

Guidelines suggest that after a deep clean, with the positive member self isolating, the store can reopen straight away but Tanya has decided to remain closed until Monday.

She added: “Our staff and customer safety is paramount. We have a cleaning company that specialises in the decontamination of viral outbreaks carrying out a deep clean of the premises and stock and even though technically we can reopen immediately, as have other stores in our town that have had a staff member test positive, I have decided to wait until Monday before reopening the doors to give our customers that additional reassurance.

“We will also be displaying our certificate of disinfection so that our customers know we have done everything we can to protect them.”