Portishead family-run business to feature in Small Biz 100 campaign
PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 September 2020
Tracey Fowler
A Portishead company is featuring in a national, grassroots campaign which highlights small businesses in the UK next week.
SoleLution family footwear, in Portishead High Street, will be part of this year’s Small Biz 100, which showcases 100 companies in 100 days in the run-up to Small Business Saturday on December 5.
The campaign aims to support a range of small, community-driven businesses across the UK, especially during the coronavirus crisis this year.
SoleLution, which also has a shop in Clifton Village in Bristol, first opened its doors in Portishead High Street in October, 2005.
Owner, Tanya Marriott, provides a dementia-friendly service at the store and also organises activities in the community including the town’s annual Easter trail treasure hunt, as well as bringing local schools together with an education provider in Kenya.
SoleLution’s day in the spotlight will be on October 4.
Tanya said: “Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, aimed to encourage consumers to shop local and support small, independent businesses.
“I am very proud to be part of the Small Biz 100, it was quite a surprise to find that we were one of only 100 to be selected in the country. It’s fantastic to be a part of something that recognises and highlights the important role that small, local businesses play in the community.”
Now in its eighth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday has grown each year, with a record turnout of 17.6million people choosing to shop small on December 5 last year, generating an estimated £800m to the UK economy.
Director of Small Business Saturday UK, Michelle Ovens, said: “Congratulations to SoleLution for making the Small Biz 100. This campaign highlights the amazing, positive impact small firms have on communities across the UK. Given the phenomenally tough time small businesses have had and the role they played supporting communities in lockdown,
“it’s vital we continue to support them as this crisis continues.
“This year’s Small Business Saturday is going to be the most important one yet, and were determined it will be the best.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.