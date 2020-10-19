Advanced search

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at high street store

PUBLISHED: 17:59 19 October 2020

Tanya Marriott of SoleLution in Portishead High Street. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Tracey Fowler

A member of staff has tested positive for coronavirus at a shoe store in Portishead.

SoleLution, in High Street, announced the news this afternoon (Monday) on social media.

The shop will remain closed for the duration of the week and a deep clean will be carried out to protect customers and staff from contracting the virus.

A spokesman said: “We have had a member of staff in Portishead test positive for Covid-19.

“As a precaution to keep customers and staff members safe, I have decided to close the shop for the rest of this week to enable us to deep clean.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at high street store

