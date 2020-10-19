Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at high street store
PUBLISHED: 17:59 19 October 2020
Tracey Fowler
A member of staff has tested positive for coronavirus at a shoe store in Portishead.
SoleLution, in High Street, announced the news this afternoon (Monday) on social media.
The shop will remain closed for the duration of the week and a deep clean will be carried out to protect customers and staff from contracting the virus.
A spokesman said: “We have had a member of staff in Portishead test positive for Covid-19.
“As a precaution to keep customers and staff members safe, I have decided to close the shop for the rest of this week to enable us to deep clean.
“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.