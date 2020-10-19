Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at high street store

Tanya Marriott of SoleLution in Portishead High Street. Picture: Tracey Fowler Tracey Fowler

A member of staff has tested positive for coronavirus at a shoe store in Portishead.

SoleLution, in High Street, announced the news this afternoon (Monday) on social media.

The shop will remain closed for the duration of the week and a deep clean will be carried out to protect customers and staff from contracting the virus.

A spokesman said: “We have had a member of staff in Portishead test positive for Covid-19.

“As a precaution to keep customers and staff members safe, I have decided to close the shop for the rest of this week to enable us to deep clean.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”