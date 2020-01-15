Businesses to pore over plans to help Portishead 'thrive' over next decade

A small businesses meeting will be held at Portishead Folk Hall on Tuesday. Archant

A pop-up indoor market, an online business hub and the formation of a traders group are on the agenda at a small businesses meeting in Portishead next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The gathering, run by Portishead's Chamber of Commerce together with the town's council, aims to produce plans for the area's business community for the year ahead and beyond.

Portishead Town Council organised a meeting in September 2019 to address ongoing queries businesses in the area have.

Councillor Caroline Goddard, who spearheaded that meeting, said: "The council is intent on helping and working with all organisations in Portishead to help the town thrive and be the very best it can be in all areas.

"Business needs are included in the neighbourhood plan, which the council is working on with members of the community, to bring it to fruition, and we have also set up an economy group.

"We took on board the information given by business owners at the September meeting, and we are now working with the town's Chamber of Commerce to help make a number of the ideas suggested a reality."

The Portishead chamber will also launch its new website after the meeting next week.

David Cook, president of the chamber, said: "The town's new website, created by Free Range Web in Portishead, marks the beginning of a pro-active period for the town's Chamber of Commerce."

The website, which the chamber will continue to develop throughout the year, will have a business news feed, forum and recruitment service.

Mr Cook added: "At the meeting, we will be asking members what they expect for their chamber membership in 2020, and we are determined to support the business community and also ensure Portishead appears on the map as a desirable place to set up and conduct business.

"We shall also be encouraging the community to use services of traders who rely on the public for business, and we are excited to be working with the town council, which also shares our goals."

The meeting will take place at the Folk Hall, in Portishead High Street, on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Business owners are invited to book a free place in advance.

To do so, email Tracey at