Shop Local: Support our independent businesses to safeguard their future

Published: 6:00 AM October 21, 2020 Updated: 10:33 AM November 11, 2020

The North SomersetTimes has launched its Shop Local Campaign. - Credit: Archant

The Times has launched its #ShopLocal campaign urging people to help out independent businesses in their high streets – or risk losing them.

Bethan Walker of Simply Green Zero Waste shop at 26 Victoria Square, Portishead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a huge threat to companies across the region, and we are keen to support local traders as much as we can.

Therefore, we are asking communities to #ShopLocal so their favourite stores remain in North Somerset’s high streets for years to come.

As part of the initiative, we will be speaking to as many independent retailers as possible in the run-up to Christmas to help their trade at a pivotal time of year.

Of the 16 retail businesses the North Somerset Times and its sister paper, the Weston Mercury, surveyed in the area, more than 90 per cent of retailers felt confident in the future prosperity of their companies at the start of the year. This compares to just under 63 per cent now.

The Pet Pantry team. - Credit: Archant

When local shops reopened in June following the lockdown, Portishead Town Council called on residents to support their local traders, which remains the case today.

Chairman, Paul Gardner, said: “Retailers have supported the community in many ways, going that extra mile to deliver to those who can’t get to shops, offering appointments and ensuring Covid-secure measures are in place to help keep everyone safe.

“In return, it is vital to businesses’ survival that the community continues to support them, as they have never needed our support more.”

Nailsea Town Council has echoed this sentiment, and hopes people will continue to support local businesses to safeguard their future.

Tanya Marriott of SoleLution in Portishead High Street.Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

A spokesman said: “Nailsea Town Council recognises how vitally important the High Street and our retail businesses are to the town.

“Nailsea has always had a busy shopping centre with a wide variety of shops catering for the needs of the residents and the surrounding villages.

“We hope that people will continue to support our local businesses, particularly with Christmas coming and ensure that their future is protected.”

North Somerset MP, Dr Liam Fox, is backing the Times’ campaign and calling on people to shop locally. He said: “Local high streets and small businesses are the backbone of our local community and I will be doing everything I can to support them.”

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner. - Credit: Lily Newton-Browne

If you run an independent local business and would like to get involved, email nstimesarchant.co.uk@archant.co.uk