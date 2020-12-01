Portishead building firm wins national award

Published: 11:00 AM December 1, 2020

Richwood Construction has been named Best Local Builder or Traditional Craftsperson 2020 in the LABC awards for excellence for the West of England. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

A Portishead building firm has been recognised for delivering outstanding construction and workmanship.

Richwood Construction, run by friends Paul Richards and James Hailwood, has been named Best Local Builder or Traditional Craftsperson 2020 in the LABC awards for excellence for the West of England.

The LABC is an organisation representing local authority building control departments in England and Wales.

James said: “We are really pleased to receive this award on behalf of our entire team, it’s great to know our efforts and hard work don’t go unnoticed.

Paul and James started Richwood Construction in 2003 and the LABC Regional Building Excellence Awards are the largest business to business awards in the UK.

James added: "It’s fantastic to have our workmanship recognised by the local authority building control and to be given this award.”

The LABC awards are usually given at a celebratory event, but due to the pandemic awards have been made by post this year.