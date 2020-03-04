Reeds Rains wins Best Estate Agency Guide award

Reeds Rains in Clevedon has been recognised for its services.Picture: Tracey Fowler Tracey Fowler

An estate agent with more than 100 years' experience has been named in the top three per cent of lettings branches in the country.

Reeds Rains, based in Clevedon and Portishead, is the winner of a Best Estate Agency Guide award.

The company won the accolade following an analysis of more than 15,000 estate and lettings agencies in the UK.

As a result of winning the award, Reeds Rains will now feature in the Best Estate Agency Guide 2020.

The analysis, which took place across a six-month period last year, looked at properties listed on Rightmove.

Branches were mystery-shopped to assess services provided, and Reeds Rains was identified in the top three per cent of agencies for services offered.

Franchised branches were also acknowledged, and the Clevedon Triangle business was one of six letting agents to be highly rated in the guide.

Reeds Rains Clevedon director, Charlotte Ensley, said: "This is a great achievement for Reeds Rains and testament to the incredible work and effort of teams across our business.

"It is particularly rewarding for the Clevedon branch to be acknowledged and highly-rated as, every single one of the lettings team goes above and beyond to ensure they deliver a first-class service to both tenants and landlords. I am extremely proud of my team."

The Best Estate Agency Guide runs its awards annually and seeks to raise industry standards by identifying and rewarding agents that deliver 'extraordinary results for its customers'.

Reeds Rains, which was founded more than 150 years ago, is now running free, one-to-one surgeries to help self-managing landlords keep up-to-date with new housing legislation.

Charlotte continued: "As a franchise, Reeds Rains is lucky enough to have the autonomy of independent estate agents, with the backing of a head office that ensures we are always kept up-to-date with all the latest legislation, well in advance of it being introduced. This is to ensure best practice, and for self-managing landlords to keep up-to-date it can be a bit of a minefield."

Reeds Rains will attend the Portishead Home Show at Somerset Hall, in The Precinct, on April 18 from 10.30am to 4.30pm.