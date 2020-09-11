Portishead store deep-cleaned after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Portishead Waitrose. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A supermarket in Portishead has been deep-cleaned after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Waitrose, in Harbour Road, opened an hour later than usual on September 7 to allow for a thorough clean of the store.

The retail chain, part of the John Lewis Partnership, said it is working with Public Health England following the positive test and wishes the staff member a ‘very speedy recovery’.

A spokesman for Waitrose said: “Our shop in Portishead opened an hour later on Monday to allow for a deep clean to take place after a partner tested positive for Covid-19.

“We are staying in touch and wish them a very speedy recovery.

“We have been following all advice from Public Health England for the health and safety of our customers and partners and we have not been advised any other partners should be self isolating.

“We are in contact with Public Health England and are taking whatever action is necessary for the health and safety of our partners and customers.”

Hand sanitiser stations are in place at entrances of all Waitrose stores, screens have been placed at checkouts to protect customers and staff and floor signs are in shops to ensure people keep two metres apart when queuing at checkouts and welcome desks.

As of July 8, the Portishead store café opened for takeaways-only and customers are advised to shop in a cashless way to prevent ‘unnecessary contact’.

The spokesman added: “We have robust hygiene measures in place in all our shops and our partners clean regular touchpoints on a daily basis and at every reasonable opportunity.

“Hand sanitiser and sanitising wipes are available for partners and have been provided for those who do not always have easy access to handwashing facilities, including checkout and welcome desk staff. We also have face masks and visors available for all our partners.

“Government guidance states that it is not compulsory for people working in shops to wear face coverings in England and Wales.

“However, we are asking our partners who do not have an exemption to wear a face covering when they are in an area where two metres social distancing cannot be achieved or where other measures (e.g. screens) are not present.”