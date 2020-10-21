Salon launches fundraiser in aid of inflammatory breast cancer research

Going pink at Tonic Hair and Beauty in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler Tracey Fowler

A salon is raising vital funds for research into inflammatory breast cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Going pink at Tonic Hair and Beauty in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler Going pink at Tonic Hair and Beauty in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler

The team at Tonic Hair and Beauty House, in Portishead, are supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, where people across the world show support for people affected by the form of cancer in October.

Throughout this month and next, the beauty house, in Combe Road, is displaying its poster, Hope Starts Here, inviting clients to write their name on a pink ribbon, which they then hang on the in-salon pink tree in exchange for a donation.

Salon co-owner, Nadine Johnson, said: “We chose to support inflammatory breast cancer research this year as local mum Heidi Loughlin, who was diagnosed with this cancer more than five years ago, told to us there is no funding for research in to it.”

The team at Tonic have been putting their heads together to come up with another fundraising idea to replace their annual Ladies’ Night, which usually raises in excess of £500 for charity.

Nadine’s sister,Simone Williams, who is also co-owner of the beauty house, said: “Our annual Ladies’ Nights are always very popular, and in the past would see around 60 clients come together for a party night of food and nibbles, while sampling treatments, trying products and talking to the experts.

“This year, we can’t do that. However, instead we will be holding a series of Rule of Six Christmas parties, a special evening for groups of six, which will also raise funds for the inflammatory breast cancer charity.”