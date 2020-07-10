Portishead nursery launches summer holiday club

A Portishead nursery is launching a summer holiday club for children.

Treasure hunts, crabbing, making mini-rafts, and a beach party are some of the activities available to youngsters at a new holiday club for under eights in Portishead.

Owner of The Nursery in Combe Road, Jackie Hardie, decided to launch the club to offer childcare this summer, to help parents who have been at home during coronavirus lockdown who need to return to work.

Jackie said: “As a result of conversations we have had with many of our nursery parents over the past few weeks, we are pleased to be launching a summer holiday club for children up to the age of eight years old.

“Some parents need to get back to work, but their children’s schools are not yet ready to admit them. Others are concerned they will need to get back to work, just as the school summer holidays begin and don’t know how they are going to manage this.

“So, after careful thought, consideration and much research, we are pleased to be able to offer outstanding school holiday childcare.”

An information pack available from The Nursery, provides an activities programme for parents, which includes themed days to capture children’s interests, skills and talents, with visits to Farm School, a joint venture with Sperrings Farm and Equestrian Centre in Clapton-in-Gordano. music and arts, as well as cooking and sports activities.

Outdoor adventures will involve woodland walks and trips out in The Nursery minibus.

Jackie added: “Our aim is to ensure these children have the best summer holidays filled with adventure, variety, awe and wonder. They will be out on location or out exploring every day, returning in time for tea.

“Limited spaces are available at the holiday club to ensure quality teaching and learning through unique and exciting experiences for all who attend.”

The Nursery wants to assure parents of pupils regularly attending the nursery that this will not affect them, as holiday club children will not use the nursery rooms or resources.

Staff levels will remain as normal, and the holiday club will run from 8am-6pm. The drop-off and pick-up location will be from the teaching room at The Nursery.

To find out more, email officemanager@thenursery.uk.com or call 01275 402140.