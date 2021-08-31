News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Business

Portishead shop appeals for unwanted school shoes

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:13 PM August 31, 2021   
Tanya fitting shoes in Kenya

Tanya fitting shoes in Kenya. - Credit: Tanya Marriott

As children prepare to return to school, a Portishead retailer is appealing for unwanted school shoes to help children in poverty in Africa.

SoleLution family footwear store in Portishead High Street, is collecting second-hand school shoes for children at Jolaurabi School in Mombasa, Kenya.

SoleLution owner, Tanya Marriott, said: “In July 2017 we started collecting worn but still wearable shoes to help Educate the Kids, a charity that helps children to a better future in Africa. We have many customers whose children grow out of their shoes before they wear them out and I wanted to give them the option to recycle them.”

Tanya with one of the students on a previous visit to Jolaurabi School

Tanya with one of the students on a previous visit to Jolaurabi School - Credit: Tanya Marriott

Tanya travelled to Jolaurabi School in January 2018 to help fit the 300-plus donated pairs of shoes. She fell in love with the children and their families there and vowed to continue to support them, her aim being to provide shoes for all 800 pupils at the school on an annual basis.

In 2019, Tanya returned with her family and some friends with more shoes but the pandemic then put a stop to the visits. However, as restrictions continue to ease, Tanya is now hopeful of a 2022 trip.

Tanya added: “The children need our support now more than ever because of the pandemic and I don’t want to let them down. My family and I sponsor several children at the school, many of whom walk miles to get to school so a decent pair of shoes makes a big difference to these children. ”

School shoes for Africa

SoleLution is appealing for unwanted school shoes to take to a school in Africa. - Credit: Tanya Marriott

There are shoe collection boxes in the SoleLution shops in Portishead and Clifton.

Most Read

  1. 1 Portishead cadet, 16, praised for saving woman's life
  2. 2 Car stolen during burglary in Portishead
  3. 3 Clevedon to host Great Big Green Week
  1. 4 Council prepares to support Afghanistan refugees to resettle locally
  2. 5 Sea swimmers protest Hinkley Point C mud dredging near Portishead
  3. 6 Hundreds enjoy community festival in Nailsea
  4. 7 Clevedon Town U18s prepare for FA Youth Cup tie
  5. 8 Portishead plays host to new arts festival 
  6. 9 North Somerset to celebrate carers with awards
  7. 10 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

HSBC close Clevedon branch.

Personal Finance

HSBC defends decision to close Clevedon branch

Carrington Walker

person
Cllr Steve Bridger. Picture: North Somerset Council

Media

Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast

Carrington Walker

person
Stone two-storey cottage exterior with stone wall, driveway and side extension in St Marys Grove Nailsea

Property of the Week | sponsored

Stunning, extended former quarryman’s cottage

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Jack Fuidge celebrates winning the men's singles at the Clevedon Tournament

A Fuidge family affair at Clevedon Tournament

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon