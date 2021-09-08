'Terrific response' to hygiene poverty appeal in Portishead

Published: 10:00 AM September 8, 2021

A Portishead salon has thanked the community for its generosity after donations flooded in for its hygiene poverty appeal.

Tonic Hair and Beauty, in Combe Road, has been overwhelmed with the number of personal care and household cleaning products it has collected since it put out a plea for donations to support the local Hygiene Bank.

Donations to Tonic Hair and Beauty's hygiene poverty appeal. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Simone Williams, who owns the salon with her sister Nadine, said: “The Hygiene Bank is a grass roots charity that believes cleanliness should not be a luxury and when we heard National Hygiene Week was taking place in July, we decided the salon would donate some hair and beauty products.

"When we then told our clients about the cause, they began giving products too. That prompted us to open it up to the whole community and offer the salon as a drop-off point for anyone who wanted to donate hygiene and cleaning products for those in need throughout July.”

Nadine added: “We have had a terrific response and can’t thank everyone enough for their kindness. We will now be taking all the donated items to the Hygiene Bank’s Bristol co-ordinator who will arrange for their distribution to struggling families across the South West.”



