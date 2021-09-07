Salon issues cycling challenge to North Somerset businesses

Published: 11:35 AM September 7, 2021

Simone and Nadine are supporting Love To Ride and encouraging other businesses to do the same. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Salon owners from Portishead are encouraging local businesses to swap four wheels for two to take part in a global cycle challenge

Simone Williams and Nadine Johnson from Tonic Hair and Beauty first saddled up to support Cycle to Work Day on August 5, organised by Love To Ride, a worldwide movement that aims to get more people on bikes.

Now as Love To Ride launches Cycle September, in a bid to get people around the world to clock up miles on their bikes rather than cars, the ladies are hoping fellow business owners will encourage their staff to join in.

Nadine said: “Ditching the car in favour of cycling can help improve health and fitness as well as the environment so it’s a win, win situation. It’s not always convenient depending on time, distance and the good old British weather, but it was good to cycle to the salon on Love To Ride’s Cycle To Work Day and we will be encouraging the team at Tonic to think about cycling to work whenever they can.”

Find out more about Love To Ride at www.lovetoride.net/northsomerset