News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Business

Salon issues cycling challenge to North Somerset businesses

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:35 AM September 7, 2021   
Tonic Hair and Beauty Simone and Nadine

Simone and Nadine are supporting Love To Ride and encouraging other businesses to do the same. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Salon owners from Portishead are encouraging local businesses to swap four wheels for two to take part in a global cycle challenge

Simone Williams and Nadine Johnson from Tonic Hair and Beauty first saddled up to support Cycle to Work Day on August 5, organised by Love To Ride, a worldwide movement that aims to get more people on bikes.

Now as Love To Ride launches Cycle September, in a bid to get people around the world to clock up miles on their bikes rather than cars, the ladies are hoping fellow business owners will encourage their staff to join in. 

Nadine said: “Ditching the car in favour of cycling can help improve health and fitness as well as the environment so it’s a win, win situation. It’s not always convenient depending on time, distance and the good old British weather, but it was good to cycle to the salon on Love To Ride’s Cycle To Work Day and we will be encouraging the team at Tonic to think about cycling to work whenever they can.”

Find out more about Love To Ride at www.lovetoride.net/northsomerset

Portishead News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Road closed

North Somerset Council

Yatton's North End Road set for major closure

Carrington Walker

person
Tea tent at Trendlewood Community Festival.

Hundreds enjoy community festival in Nailsea

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Fowell, organiser of the Party in my Field festival

Family-friendly Somerset festival cancelled after licence revoked

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Cream-rendered detached five-bedroom house in High Street, Nailsea, with short green lawn and converted outbuilding

Property of the Week | Sponsored

Beautifully-presented five-bedroom family home

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon