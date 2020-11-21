Published: 5:38 PM November 21, 2020

A major food store revamp has created five careers to benefit the local economy in Portishead.

Supermarket giant Aldi, in Wyndham Way, reopened this month, which is part of the company’s £300millon investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK.

Refurbishments across the country are based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers and the Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The company promises the new format in the Wyndham Way store has been designed to make shopping easier for Portishead customers. The shop now has wider aisles and clearer signs, fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle to prevent them from getting squashed under customers’ items and there are new easy-to-browse freezers at the shop.

The Aldi future store in Tamworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix - Credit: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Aldi says the refurbished store offers shoppers increased space dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and an improved Food-To-Go section, which offers fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The store employs 27 people in the local community, and the refurbishment has created an additional five job opportunities at the shop in a welcome boost to the town’s economy.

Aldi Store Manager, Mark O’Neill, said: “The store looks fantastic and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

Standing at 1,560 sqm of retail space, Aldi says the more customer-focused layout with wider aisles allows for products people ‘know and love’ can be found more easily while also browsing new ranges.

Mark added: “Customers will notice a few small changes throughout the store to align with social distancing guidelines, ensuring we keep our community safe, and we thank you for the co-operation in ensuring the safety of both our colleagues and customers.”

The Wyndham Way store, which has 98 car parking spaces, opens Monday-Saturday from 8am-10pm and Sundays from 10am-4pm.

People can also take advantage of Aldi’s Specialbuys, which are available on Thursdays and Sundays.